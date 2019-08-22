The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD takes a different approach to its place in lineup than the 2020 Toyota Avalon TRD. Cars Direct, having seen order guides for the Camry TRD, says the sedan will start at $31,955 after a $955 charge for destination. That makes it about $2,000 more than the most expensive four-cylinder Camry trim, and $3,410 less than the least expensive six-cylinder Camry, the $35,405 XLE V6. The Camry TRD has just become the most cost-effective way to get the 93 additional horsepower that comes with the 3.5-liter V6.

Compare that to the Avalon strategy. The Avalon TRD came in at $43,255, which is $4,000 more than the sport-inclined Avalon XSE with the same 3.5-liter V6 engine, and not even $1,000 from the most expensive Limited Hybrid trim.

When Cars Direct asked Toyota about the positioning, the carmaker responded that the Carmry TRD should be judged against the mid-grade, four-cylinder SE trim that sits two levels below the four-cylinder XSE trim, and costs $5,000 less than the V6 Camry TRD. Since the TRD version gets performance and appearance mods like a tuned, lowered suspension, larger brakes, a TRD exhaust, black wheels, aero tweaks, and interior eye candy, the standard equipment list stays modest. The TRD sticks with SofTex synthetic leather seating and can't be optioned with the Navigation or the Driver Assist Packages. If the TRD trim mirrors the SE package options across the board, a moonroof, a blind spot monitor and keyless entry, and an Entune 3.0 audio system that bundles dual-zone climate control will be the only possible upgrades.

Cars Direct didn't break out pricing for all Camry trims, but price increases are coming based on order guide figures for the SE, XLE V6 and XSE V6. The SE goes up by $200 to $26,995, the XLE V6 will cost $150 more, and the top-tier XSE increases by $110.