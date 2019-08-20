Followup

Here are all the 2020 Ford Escape paint and interior colors

The new Escape's configurator is officially live

Aug 20th 2019

The 2020 Ford Escape configurator is open for business, and with it comes photos of all the paint and upholstery choices available on each trim. As such, we figured it might be helpful to see all the 2020 Escape colors in one place, both for the exterior and interior.  The first gallery below shows all nine colors available on the Escape Titanium, which is the highest trim level.

Your exterior color options for all trims include: 

  Agate Black
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Ingot Silver
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Star White
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Sedona Orange
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Rapid Red
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Dark Persian Green
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Velocity Blue
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Magnetic
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Desert Gold
  • Image Credit: Ford

  • Agate Black
  • Ingot Silver
  • Star White ($595)
  • Sedona Orange
  • Rapid Red ($395)
  • Dark Persian Green
  • Velocity Blue
  • Magnetic
  • Desert Gold
  • Oxford White 

If you opt for a lower trim model above the base S or below the Titanium, the free Oxford White becomes a color option. The $595 Star White paint is also not available on the S.

There are a few interior material options to choose from, but it’s all trim-dependent. A base S trimmed Escape is only available in the Ebony (black) cloth interior. Step up to the SE, and the light beige Sandstone cloth becomes a free option. An SE Sport Hybrid opens you up to the two “ActiveX” interior options. Ford describes ActiveX as a partial-leather material designed to withstand more wear and tear than the standard cloth. These ActiveX seats are offered in the same colors (Ebony and Sandstone) as the cloth seats — they’re optional (included within a $2,895 package) on the SE Sport and standard on SEL. Finally, the Titanium trim makes leather seats standard, offering up the same Ebony and Sandstone colors as the other seating materials.

Here are the pictured interior color/trim options on the 2020 Ford Escape:

  Escape S Ebony cloth
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape SE Sandstone
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape SE Sport Hybrid Ebony ActiveX
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape SE Sport Hybrid Sandstone ActiveX
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape SEL Ebony ActiveX
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape Titanium Ebony leather
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape Titanium Sandstone leather
  • Image Credit: Ford

  • Escape S Ebony cloth
  • Escape SE Sandstone cloth
  • Escape SE Sport Hybrid Ebony ActiveX
  • Escape SE Sport Hybrid Sandstone ActiveX
  • Escape SEL Ebony ActiveX
  • Escape Titanium Ebony leather
  • Escape Titanium Sandstone leather

Of all the exterior color options available, the Dark Persian Green caught our eye. That paint, combined with the SE Sport Hybrid trim’s black wheels and blacked out exterior trim might be the flashiest Escape of the bunch. As for the interiors, Ford appears to be playing it safe with the color options. Black and beige is typical, but not particularly inventive, either. One funny thing we noticed on the base S is the tiny tablet screen popping up from the dash. Every other trim has a big 8-inch screen, but this little screen is flanked by some positively massive radio preset buttons.

If you feel like building a Ford Escape yourself, check out the configurator here. To check out some more trim and color variations, see the gallery below.


  Escape SE Sport Hybrid Dark Persian Green
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape SE Sport Hybrid Desert Gold
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape S Agate Black
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape S Oxford White
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape SE Sedona Orange
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape SE Velocity Blue
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape SEL Magnetic
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape SEL Ingot Silver
  • Image Credit: Ford
  Escape SEL Rapid Red
  • Image Credit: Ford

