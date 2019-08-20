The 2020 Ford Escape configurator is open for business, and with it comes photos of all the paint and upholstery choices available on each trim. As such, we figured it might be helpful to see all the 2020 Escape colors in one place, both for the exterior and interior. The first gallery below shows all nine colors available on the Escape Titanium, which is the highest trim level. Your exterior color options for all trims include:

Agate Black

Ingot Silver

Star White ($595)

Sedona Orange

Rapid Red ($395)

Dark Persian Green

Velocity Blue

Magnetic

Desert Gold

Oxford White If you opt for a lower trim model above the base S or below the Titanium, the free Oxford White becomes a color option. The $595 Star White paint is also not available on the S. There are a few interior material options to choose from, but it’s all trim-dependent. A base S trimmed Escape is only available in the Ebony (black) cloth interior. Step up to the SE, and the light beige Sandstone cloth becomes a free option. An SE Sport Hybrid opens you up to the two “ActiveX” interior options. Ford describes ActiveX as a partial-leather material designed to withstand more wear and tear than the standard cloth. These ActiveX seats are offered in the same colors (Ebony and Sandstone) as the cloth seats — they’re optional (included within a $2,895 package) on the SE Sport and standard on SEL. Finally, the Titanium trim makes leather seats standard, offering up the same Ebony and Sandstone colors as the other seating materials. Here are the pictured interior color/trim options on the 2020 Ford Escape: