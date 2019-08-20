It only takes a glance to see that the cars of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance are obvious works of art. The undulating bodywork and sumptuous interiors make that clear. But the beauty goes far deeper, down to the most minute details. And the people that have restored these vehicles have spent hours ensuring even these sometimes overlooked parts are perfect. And so we bring you a collection of our favorite details.

Click along through the gallery to see the carefully crafted hood ornaments and badges of pre-war cars. Check out the delicacy of old shifters and engine parts. These details are what separate a Pebble Beach car from your average classic car, and they can deepen your appreciation for these amazing machines.