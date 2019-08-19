A 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Gurney Nutting Sports Tourer took home the title of Best of Show at the 69th running of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. It's probably the only time the owners will be okay with a bunch of tiny pieces of paper raining down on the immaculate open interior.

The 2019 Pebble Beach Concours took place on Sunday, August 18, 2019, and it capped a typical Monterey Car Week filled with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of automotive excellence. Some cars sold for eight digits, while others unexpectedly failed to meet reserve (even at eight digits).

The '31 Bentley had stiff competition for the top honor. The finalists for Best of Show included a 1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet owned by Richard & Melanie Lundquist, a 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Erdmann & Rossi Special Cabriolet owned by The Keller Collection at the Pyramids, and a 1962 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Coupé owned by David F. MacNeil.

The Bentley, which has custom coachwork from J. Gurney Nutting & Company Limited, is owned by The Honorable Sir Michael Kadoorie of Hong Kong. This is the first time a Bentley has won the Pebble Beach Best of Show since 1965, a fact that makes for a wild coincidence considering Bentley is celebrating its centenary this year, as well.

"The Centennial of Bentley may have played a role in this award, but the 8 Litre is the ultimate W. O. Bentley–era automobile," Kadoorie said, according to a press release. "This is the car that represents Bentley at its finest, and I have been very fortunate to have a car that has this elegance and finish, and that the Pebble Beach Concours feels is worthy."

In other awards news, a 1938 Talbot-Lago T150C-SS Figoni & Falaschi Teardrop Cabriolet won Most Elegant Convertible, a 1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Ghia Supergioiello Coupé won Most Elegant Closed Car, a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Brewster York Roadster won Most Elegant Open Car, and a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Zagato Berlinetta Speciale won Most Elegant Sports Car.

The Pebble Beach Concours live streamed a good portion of the sunny festivities, and we've included it below. Scroll to about the 3:27 mark to see the best-of-show presentation that capped off the day.