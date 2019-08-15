If you ever wanted to own one of the greatest pieces of automotive Hollywood history, now’s your chance, especially if you’re a fan of Steve McQueen’s "Bullitt." For the first time in history, the original Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang fastback driven by McQueen himself will cross Mecum’s auction in Kissimmee, Fla., in January 2020. Yes, we’re talking about the actual car used in the movie and not some replica or mockup.

For years, the whereabouts of the original Bullitt Mustang were unknown. It had disappeared from the public eye. Rumor had it the car was even destroyed at some point. But it resurfaced in January 2018 after decades, coming out of the woodwork and making a grand appearance during the 2018 Detroit Auto Show alongside the launch of the latest Bullitt tribute model based on the current Mustang. It has since made various appearances through the media following its reintroduction at Cobo Center, showing up at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and even appearing on an episode of "Jay Leno’s Garage."

The original Bullitt Mustang movie car is one of two cars used for filming. The primary car changed hands after serving duty while making the film, eventually ending up in the collection of Bob Kiernan. It was under Kiernan’s ownership that Steve McQueen himself attempted to purchase the car multiple times but failed. Though despite hanging onto the car, Kiernan did his part in maintaining the car’s all-original, unrestored condition. The other, a secondary stunt double, resurfaced somewhere in Mexico not too long ago, but with a rebuilt engine and unoriginal bodywork.

Kiernan died a few years ago, but his son, Sean, continued preserving the car in its unrestored state to maintain its authenticity. He also managed to keep its original 390 cubic-inch V-8 running, using as many original parts as possible.

Mecum’s auction in Kissimmee will feature the car Jan. 2-12 next year. Although there’s no estimate floating around as to how much it could sell for, Mecum believes that it might just take the title as the most expensive muscle car to cross its block.