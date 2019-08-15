Bugatti's Monterey surprise is an homage to the EB110

Seems luxury car purveyor Girard & Co told the truth about what's Bugatti is bringing to The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering this week. As picked up by The Supercar Blog a few weeks ago, Girard wrote on Instagram, "It is rumoured that Bugatti will be presenting a new car at Pebble Beach this year that is inspired from the original EB110SS, 10 cars to be built, with a price tag of Euro 8 million." Now that we're a day away from the weekend's events, Bugatti uploaded a video hinting at the reveal, and that video is full of the EB110:

Evo says the new Chiron-based offering is called Centodieci, that being Italian for "110." The name not only references the EB110, which was named for what would have been Ettore Bugatti's 110th birthday year when the EB110 debuted in 1991, it happens to tie into the special edition 110 Ans released earlier this year. The special edition Chiron Sport from February used the French version of 110 years, named for the 110th anniversary of Automobiles E. Bugatti's founding in 1909 in the then-German town of Molsheim.

As Evo also points out, the EB110 established a template for the Bugatti brand Volkswagen resurrected. Twenty eight years ago — and a year before the McLaren F1 — Roman Artioli's step in the supercar chain used a carbon monococque, four turbos, all-wheel drive, and active aerodynamics.

The teaser vid doesn't give much away, but there's not long to wait. Bugatti will unveil the new toy on at 11:20 a.m. PDT Friday, and livestream the event on its newsroom site. Here's an embed to the livestream: