The Mustang6g forum got its digital hands on a copy of Ford's eSourceBook for the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. The book serves dealerships, containing all the information salespeople need to answer a prospective customer's questions; here's a 139-page example for the 2018 Mustang. The eSourceBook for the coming GT500 is only 86 pages, and the biggest takeaway is, well, big. The resource lists the curb weight for the 760-horsepower coupe as approximately 4,225 pounds. That's the same heft quoted in a leaked document Mustang6g posted a year ago, but few enthusiasts wanted to believe that leak because of spelling errors and, uh, 4,225 pounds.

The weight makes the GT500 about 335 pounds heavier than the 650-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, or about 225 pounds lighter than the 797-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. Inside the Ford family, the new GT500 is around 350 pounds more than the previous 662-hp GT500, and roughly 420 pounds more than the current Shelby GT350. The 56:44 weight distribution front-to-rear will put the GT500's 16.5-inch two-piece front brake rotors on prison labor detail when the going gets fast and twisty. It's not like Ford doesn't know how to make a performance car, though, so we're looking even more forward to cuing up Track Mode to find out how the GT500 feels during high-speed work. The optional Carbon Fiber Track Package could shed up to 100 pounds, and 1.5G cornering capability is no joke. Nevertheless, when the book lists one of the Shelby GT500 Pride Points as, "Produces best-ever Mustang track time," we wouldn't be surprised if that means in a straight line.

Noting a few more odds and ends from the booklet, drivers who want to access all the power need to run the GT500 to the cliff's edge: 760 hp doesn't come until 7,300 rpm, 100 rpm short of the 5.2-liter supercharged V8's redline. At 5,000 rpm, the full 661 pound-feet of torque show up for duty, 90-percent of that torque available from 3,450 rpm. The Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch transmission gets 3.73 gearing. And the GT500's turning circle is 44.2 feet, six feet wider than the ZL1, seven feet wider than the Challenger. Ford might want to consider making a foghorn an option. Check out the eSourceBook yourself for all the details.