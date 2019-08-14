Jaguar woos Tesla owners with $3,000 I-Pace EV discount

In a bid to kick start sales of its I-Pace luxury electric vehicle, Jaguar has set its sights at an unlikely target: current Tesla owners. The automaker confirmed to Engadget that it's offering a select group of Tesla owners $3,000 off the price of its I-Pace EV. The offer is also available to anyone who lives in a Tesla-owning household. Those consumers can combine the company's "Tesla Conquest" incentive with a $5,000 dealer discount and $7,000 allowance credit to get $15,000 off the I-Pace. With all three discounts, the base model costs $54,500, instead of $69,500.

To top it all off, you don't have to trade in your Tesla to take advantage of the promotion. Instead, all Jaguar is asking for is proof of ownership and or registration. The offer is available until September 30th, 2019. Additionally, you can't combine the zero percent financing option Jaguar has offered since the start of the year with the current Tesla credit.

It's no surprise to see Jaguar offer a major discount on the I-Pace, though whether it makes sense for the company to target Tesla owners is a different question altogether. Despite excellent reviews, including one from Engadget's own Roberto Baldwin, the company has struggled to sell its first EV. According to InsideEVs, this past July the automaker sold approximately 217 I-Pace vehicles in the U.S. In other words, it's hard to sell a $70,000 EV in a world where a $36,600 Model 3 exists. And yet Jaguar shows no signs of giving up. In July, the automaker confirmed that its I-Pace team is building an electric version of its flagship XJ sedan.

This story originally appeared on Engadget.