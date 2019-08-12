Nissan breathed lightly on the Maxima for the 2019 model year refresh, and raised prices by a few hundred dollars. The Japanese automaker's done the same again for the 2020 model year, the Maxima getting more standard equipment and a minor MSRP premium. For 2020, the four-door we called "stylish, luxurious and comfortable" overall, but no sports sedan, gets Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard across the range. The driver assistance suite, which includes features like lane departure warning and rear cross traffic alert, had been standard only on the Platinum trim. Nissan's also made Intelligent Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, and the Intelligent Driver Alertness monitor standard. The entry-level 2020 Maxima S trim will cost $34,250 before an $895 destination charge, for a total of $35,145. That's a $300 increase over 2019.

Next up the chain of five models, the 2020 Maxima SV rises to $37,195, which is $340 more than in 2019. The Maxima SL costs $39,535, $200 more than the outgoing model. The sport-focused Maxima SR with unique suspension tuning and 19-inch wheels boosts its equipment, making the Premium Package standard. That adds the dual panoramic moonroof and Intelligent Around View Monitor, and explains the $1,920 price jump to $42,345. That also means the nearly $2,000 difference between the SR and top-tier Platinum trim is gone, the ultimate model costing $42,435, just $90 more than the SR and only $100 more than in 2019.

With visual tweaks like full LED headlights and quad pipes having come in 2019, nothing else changes for 2020. The 3.5-liter V6 with 300 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque carries on, shifting through NIssan's Xtronic CVT.