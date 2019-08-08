Transcript: Pothole patching vehicle. This mini truck can fill and flatten a pothole in less than 2 minutes. The Python 5000 Pothole Patcher is a unique vehicle. It only needs a single user to operate it eliminating the cost for a 2 or 3 person team. The operator uses a joystick to complete the patching process. First, a blast of air is released to remove any debris in the damaged area. Then asphalt is deployed. The asphalt is then leveled by a rake and patted down with a compaction roller until it is smooth. All this can be done while the operator remains in the cabin. The Python 5000 can carry up to 5 tons of asphalt and uses its own engine exhaust to heat it up.