Transcript: Pothole patching vehicle. This mini truck can fill and flatten a pothole in less than 2 minutes. The Python 5000 Pothole Patcher is a unique vehicle. It only needs a single user to operate it eliminating the cost for a 2 or 3 person team. The operator uses a joystick to complete the patching process. First, a blast of air is released to remove any debris in the damaged area. Then asphalt is deployed. The asphalt is then leveled by a rake and patted down with a compaction roller until it is smooth. All this can be done while the operator remains in the cabin. The Python 5000 can carry up to 5 tons of asphalt and uses its own engine exhaust to heat it up.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.