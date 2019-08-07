RAY is the coolest robot valet you've ever seen

It can carry up to 6,000 lbs

Aug 7th 2019 at 6:15PM

Transcript: Autonomous parking bot. RAY is a self-driving robot that can easily park your vehicle. Created by Serva to save space. RAY detects the vehicle and adjusts itself to fit the size of the car or truck. The bot then slides under the vehicle and raises it off the ground. RAY is battery operated, can carry 6,000 lbs, and needs minimal room to maneuver. 

