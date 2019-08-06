2020 Kia Forte GT priced under $24,000

Besides the turbocharged engine, the Forte GT boasts an independent multi-link rear suspension rather than the standard model's rear torsion beam. It also has unique exterior accents such as a red-accented grille, rear spoiler, side skirts and special wheels.

If you don't care about power, but still like the look of the GT, there's also the newly added Forte GT-Line. It has the same body upgrades, but with the regular Forte's 147-horsepower naturally aspirated engine and CVT. And to help make up for the lack of power, it adds blind-spot warning and rear cross traffic alert. It's also cheaper with a price of $21,315.

As for the rest of the Forte lineup, prices and equipment lists are unchanged from 2019. The 2020 Forte models should show up on dealer lots by the end of the year.