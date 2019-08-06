2020 Kia Forte GT priced under $24,000

The 2020 Kia Forte GT sporty compact sedan was revealed way back at last year's SEMA show along with its turbocharged 1.6-liter engine making 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. Kia has been pretty quiet about the car until now, having finally revealed its price tag. The cheapest model starts at $23,215 with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Switching to six-speed manual transmission bumps the price up to $23,815. Regardless of transmission, the Kia Forte GT is cheaper than its Hyundai cousins with the same engine. The Veloster Turbo R-Spec is next in line with a price of $24,070, then the Elantra GT N-Line at $24,230, and the Elantra Sport at $24,730.
Besides the turbocharged engine, the Forte GT boasts an independent multi-link rear suspension rather than the standard model's rear torsion beam. It also has unique exterior accents such as a red-accented grille, rear spoiler, side skirts and special wheels.
If you don't care about power, but still like the look of the GT, there's also the newly added Forte GT-Line. It has the same body upgrades, but with the regular Forte's 147-horsepower naturally aspirated engine and CVT. And to help make up for the lack of power, it adds blind-spot warning and rear cross traffic alert. It's also cheaper with a price of $21,315.
As for the rest of the Forte lineup, prices and equipment lists are unchanged from 2019. The 2020 Forte models should show up on dealer lots by the end of the year.