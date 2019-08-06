This 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee up for auction on Bring a Trailer had already piqued my interest before even reading the listing's headline. It had the Bright Platinum paint and special mesh grille that were tell-tale signs of the 5.9 "litre" V8. It packed 245 horsepower and 345 pound-feet of torque, which is admittedly not that much by today's standards and actually not that much more than the regular 5.2-liter V8, but at the time, IT WAS THE 5.9! You were so much cooler because of that. Not Orvis Edition cool, but nevertheless.

Right, back to this beauty. So, my interest had already been piqued, but check out the interior! My goodness, the over-stuffed leather seats still look overstuffed and the subtle rouching looks just as subtly rouched as it did the day it rolled off the factory floor. The dash doesn't have that shiny sheen you'd expect from a Chrysler from this era. Hell, the owner even kept the airbag warning tag. Admittedly, the photos the seller took are pretty damn good, but this thing looks like a newer car than even its insanely low 42,000 miles would suggest. It's apparently been well maintained and the shocks replaced back in 2014.

Interested in seeing more? Check out the Bring a Trailer auction here. It runs until August 12 and there's no reserve.