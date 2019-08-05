Stephen Curry, the famous Golden State Warriors basketball player, and Infiniti just pulled an epic and cringeworthy prank on Curry's friend COSeezy. In case you hadn’t noticed the commercials, Curry is a brand ambassador for Infiniti, so he’s pretty tight with the Japanese luxury brand. The MVP invited his friend over to help him shoot a commercial for a mysterious new Infiniti concept car that Curry “helped design.” COSeezy was there to react to what would surely be an incredible piece of machinery.

What Curry ended up showing him was a GO-4. You may have seen one of these crawling along city streets doing the odd job or two, and there’s absolutely nothing glorious about them. Curry dressed this particular GO-4 out with one hell of a body kit in an attempt to fool COSeezy into thinking it was a fancy new concept car. And he succeeded. Take a gander at the footage and have a laugh for yourself — things get rather awkward and embarrassing for COSeezy as the video goes on. But hey, that’s what pranks are for.

In case you were wondering, the luxurious GO-4 features a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine that puts out 66 horsepower. It has a four-speed automatic transmission and achieves a claimed 45 mpg. The vehicle looks ridiculous, though, and that’s pretty much all that matters here. Infiniti did pull an actual concept car out of a nearby garage after they let COSeezy know it was a prank. They had the QX Inspiration Concept on hand — it’s the crossover Infiniti showed at the Detroit Auto Show this year.