Usually for a story like this we have “Florida Man” to blame. But today we have a 30-year-old Missouri man who face charges after he allegedly stole a neighbor’s truck, drove it down a highway in the wrong direction and crashed it in someone’s yard, all while buck naked.

The River Front Times of St. Louis stumbled upon a Twitter post from the Rock Community Fire District outlining the incident, which occurred on the morning of July 24. The man allegedly stole a neighbor’s truck from a driveway at the South Woods Mobile Home Park in Imperial, Mo., before crashing it on Highway 61/67 just a half-mile away.

Units responded to a MVA this morning near the intersection of 61-67 and Autumn Oaks. One victim was ejected and the truck caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and RTAD cared for and transported the victim to a local hospital. -36 pic.twitter.com/Vo1ZBEnD6M — Rock Community Fire (@RockCommunityFD) July 24, 2019

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was visiting a friend at the mobile home park before the incident. Witnesses say they first thought the man was shirtless, but as he roamed the park, they noted his lack of pants. The truck, a well-cared-for 1988 Chevrolet Silverado, belonged to a resident at the mobile home park who left it running to retrieve a forgotten cellphone.

"She sees a gentleman walking up the street,” Gerald McCauley, a friend of the truck’s owner, told St. Louis local news affiliate KMOV. “She sees his head, and the she sees he's not wearing a shirt, and then she sees he's not wearing anything. And he said ‘Good morning’ to her and just kept walking.”

Deputies say he climbed into the truck, then drove down the highway in the wrong direction, clipping two vehicles before leaving the road and crashing on the lawn of Ron Thompson.

"I heard the boom," Thompson said. "I looked out the window, and that's when I saw the car busting through the woods. I looked down, and it was actually on fire, and the guy was laying there with no clothes on.”

No one in the vehicles he clipped was injured, and the naked man survived being ejected in the crash. He was treated for minor injuries at a hospital — and released, as authorities were still trying to figure out what charges to bring.