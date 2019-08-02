For the gamer who has everything, we present to you the NIO ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition, the unholy offspring of a Razer gaming laptop and an electric SUV. It has some of the features you'd expect from a Razer product — like neon green branding and Chroma LED lighting — but, you know, in car form. It'll also pack in Hue lighting and THX Spatial Audio, so you can truly flaunt your role as a geeky road warrior. Don't get too excited though, as NIO is only going to make 88 of these custom SUVs. And, of course, they'll only be available in China for around $67,419 (467,800 yuan).

As far as branded cars go, Razer's NIO ES6 actually doesn't look half-bad. If you weren't familiar with the company, it might just look like another tricked-out car from a geek with too much money. And it's still a capable electric SUV, with 544 horsepower and the ability to go from 0 to 62 mph in 4.7 seconds. But clearly it's something meant for super-fans, since there are so many other premium electric cars to choose from. The ES6 is also the beginning of an ongoing partnership between Razer and NIO, so there's a chance we may end up seeing more collaborations in the future. You just know Razer is chomping at the bit to make an electric scooter of its own (though they'll probably need to call it something else).

Reporting by Devindra Hardawar for Engadget.