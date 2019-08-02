On the same day Acura dropped a scintillating teaser for its upcoming Type S Concept, it also quietly announced some less exciting (unless you're in the market for a used Acura) news: It's improving the warranty that comes with its certified preowned (CPO) vehicles. Non-powertrain coverage is doubling from one year to two years, while powertrain coverage remains the same at seven years.

Starting this year, Acura's Certified Preowned Vehicle Limited Warranty, which begins after the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, will be two years or 100,000 miles for non-powertrain coverage, a significant improvement from the previous guidelines of one year or 12,000 miles. Powertrain coverage is seven years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

In addition to the better warranty, Acura will offer new CPO customers a complimentary dealership maintenance service, which includes a check or change on the oil and oil filter, air intake filter, cabin air filter, rear differential fluid, brake fluid, and a tire rotation. Furthermore, CPO customers will get three free months of AcuraLink on a trial basis. Under warranty like in previous years, Acura will continue to offer "Motor Club Benefits," which includes emergency towing, flat-tire change, battery boost, emergency fuel delivery, and lockout assistance.

Acura has strict rules for what can be considered for its CPO program. The car must be six model years or newer, so between 2014-2020, and it must have less than 80,000 miles on the dial.