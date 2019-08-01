Earlier this year, Ford announced a number of updates for its 2020 F-Series Super Duty trucks. In addition to updated styling, the heavy-duty pickups get updated powertrains, including an all-new 7.3-liter gasoline V8 and an updated version of the tried and true 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel, the former replacing the ancient 6.8-liter V10 based on the old Modular engine architecture. Today, we finally have some final figures for the engines as well as details on a new 10-speed automatic designed specifically for the Super Duty lineup.

It’s been more than 20 years since Ford updated the gasoline engines in its heavy-duty lineup. The new 7.3-liter is down a couple of cylinders, but just about everything else is bigger and better. Look for 430 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 475 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, both of which Ford claims are best-in-class for gasoline V8s. The engine is set up to run on compressed natural gas, too. The engine uses overhead valves and a forged steel crank and is relatively compact, especially compared to Ford’s DOHC V8s. The idea was to keep it simple, durable and easy to maintain.

Ford says the engine is for customers looking for more towing capability than an F-150 but don’t want to go whole hog with the 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel. The 7.3 will debut as an option in the F-250 and F-250, slotting in above the 6.2-liter gasoline V8. A lower-output version of the 7.3-liter making 350 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque will be standard on F-450 chassis cab models as well as the F-550, F-600 tweener model, F-650 and F-750. The long-running E-Series cutaway will also get the 7.3-liter.

The 7.3-liter will be paired with a new 10-speed automatic based on the one in the F-150, though only a few unstressed parts carry over. Everything has been enlarged or strengthened for use in a heavy-duty application. Despite carrying four more gears, the new transmission is the same length as the current six-speed and only 3.5-pounds heavier. Expect improved fuel economy compared to the old setup. The 10 speed will be available in Super Duty models up to the F-600.

If you’re looking for even more grunt, look no further than the revised 6.7-liter PowerStroke turbo diesel V8. We won’t have final specs on the new engine for a little bit, but expect improvements over the current engine.