Small clues in Pagani's social media teasers previewed the release of the Huayra Roadster BC. Not only about how the car was shaping up, but also about how it would be released. Some might have missed the hashtags #csr2 or #csrracing that tipped the car's debut in the popular video game "CSR Racing 2" today. This is the first time a car, let alone a specialty supercar, has been unveiled in a mobile game.

Following the release of the hardcore Huayra BC in 2016, Pagani has unveiled the Huayra Roadster BC; first, in its digital form preceding its real-life debut. Pagani did not reveal any specifics about the car, but judging by its BC label, we can presume it will be a lightweight hardcore performance variant of the Huayra.

Comparing the BC with the Roadster BC, this is most certainly not the same car with the top chopped. It has similar design elements, but there are noticeable differences such as the wing, the intakes, and other aerodynamic elements. Three years is more than enough time to refine what was already an insane machine. We'll have more specs and info when the vehicle shows its physical form.

To celebrate the launch of the Huayra Roadster BC, "CSR2" will be kicking off an 80-race ladder. Participants can enter with a Pagani Huayra Coupe, which "CSR2" notes will be given to all players of the game. Players will also have the chance to win and add the Huayra Roadster BC and Zonda HP Barchetta.

The game can be downloaded for free through Apple or Google. We'll update with information on the real car when we have more.