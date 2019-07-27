This tactical robot carries a Glock

It's designed for use in dangerous situations

Jul 27th 2019 at 11:00AM

Transcript: A tactical robot licensed to kill. Dogo from General Robotics is a lightweight bot. That’s small enough to fit in a backpack. Dogo was designed for use in dangerous situations. It’s controlled by a remote that has a range of 984 feet. It's equipped with a 9mm Glock pistol, eight cameras, and five real-time video channels. Dogo can navigate rocky terrain and even climb stairs. Dogo weighs 22 pounds and has an operating time of 2 to 5 hours. 

