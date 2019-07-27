McLaren Denver commissions 600LT Pikes Peak Edition from MSO

McLaren Denver placed an order with McLaren Special Operations that turns the limited-edition 600LT Spider into the limited-to-six, 600LT Spider Pikes Peak Edition. Each car wears one of MSO's Bespoke or Heritage exterior colors, matte black vinyl stripes, and interior embellishments. The shades come in Black Gold, White Gold, Nerello Red, Volcano Red, Aurora Blue and Midas Grey. The MSO Club Sport Pack upgrades the outside with carbon fiber cantrails, carbon fiber front fender louvers, and titanium wheel bolts to affix the Satin Speedline Gold wheels.

Inside, a Satin Gold band identifies top dead center on the steering wheel, and extended paddle shifters in Satin Gold hang out behind the wheel. Lightweight carbon fiber racing seats taken from the McLaren Senna get contrast stitching Satin Gold, the headrests embroidered with the Pikes Peak logo in the same color. A plaque reading "Pikes Peak Collection 1 of 6" alerts the world to the exclusivity.

The 600LT Spider Pikes Peak Edition remains untouched otherwise compared to the standard open-top, a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 providing 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque suitable for charging up 14,000-foot mountains on Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires. In an environment where road-holding and braking would be especially important, the 600LT Spider upgrades its game with suspension bits from the 720S, carbon ceramic brake discs, and lightweight calipers. Price remains a mystery, but expect a healthy premium over the $256,500 MSRP for the 'regular' 600LT Spider.