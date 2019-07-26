Pagani is going to reveal the next Huayra variant at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week this year, and now we have a teaser for what’s to come. There are already several variants of the German-powered Italian work of art for the rich and famous to eat up, but there’s no BC Roadster yet. That’s the current egg missing in the basket, so we imagine Pagani will want to reveal it in sunny California.

Pebble Beach is where much of the wealthy part of the car world converges for the weekend, so it only makes sense to reveal the $2 million-plus Pagani there. Pagani will need to step things up even more than normal for the BC Roadster, as the regular Huayra Roadster already borrows a bunch of parts from the regular BC. A few notable improvements include the HiForge aluminum suspension components, lighter transmission, and stiffer structure. We’ll expect there to be more power on the table. The Huayra Roadster makes 764 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, so it’s not exactly lacking in that department. However, more is always welcome in the supercar world.

We’ve been living in the world of the Huayra for some time now. It debuted back in 2012, following the long-lived Zonda. Nobody’s particularly worried about the Pagani getting old, though. All 100 Huayra Roadsters sold out before the car even made its official debut, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the same thing happened with this variant coming to Monterey. We’re less than a month away from the massive carpalooza in California, so brace yourselves for all the ritzy, extravagant things on the way.