Transcript: Sublue Whiteshark Mix is an underwater scooter that allows you to glide through the water with ease. It uses two motors that provide 17.6 lbs of thrust. Sublue can propel you over 130 feet deep at a speed of 3.4 mph. It has a built-in camera mount for capturing underwater footage. The swappable battery lasts up to 30 minutes. It’s small and lightweight enough to fit in a backpack. Sublue is $699.00 on Amazon right now.

