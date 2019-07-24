A car thief in Massachusetts has left a couple angered, confused, and upset after stealing an Audi Q3, drawing all over the interior, and writing a note before abandoning the vehicle. The hand-penned letter, among other things, apologizes for taking the vehicle and asks, "Why'd you leave the keys in the car?" Worse yet, as WCVB5 details, the wife was let go from her job due to losing important documents that were stored in the vehicle.

The note, which was found after the crossover was abandoned in the middle of a street in Worcester, Massachusetts, is short but packed with head-scratchers. It reads, "I'm sorry for the inconvienece. Needed to borrow for emergency situation. Why'd you leave the keys in your car? Will return when found :) ! Life's tough you understand! My bad. E.S.D.F Mob Certified S--- :)"

Inside the car, authorities found marijuana and a flurry of non-sensical scribbles in green, blue, black, and red marker. In a variety of scripts, the words say random phrases like, "you already know the vibes," and "where's my water?" and "sorry!" and "LOST."

Although the owners eventually got their ride back, not all of their belongings were returned. Their 2-year-old daughter's car seat and stroller were taken, as well as those sensitive work documents that cost the mother her job.

"I don't know what they think is funny or fun, but it's pretty disrespectful," the father said. See the full report, which was noticed by AutoEvolution, and more video of the interior at WCVB.com.