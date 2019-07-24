This airbag is for the outside of your car

The tech could reduce side-collision injuries by 40%

Jul 24th 2019 at 6:30PM

Transcript: Airbags for the outside of your car. ZF designed a side airbag system to reduce side collision damage. The pre-crash external side airbag system deploys and inflates in 150 milliseconds before the collision occurs. ZF claims that their system would reduce injuries caused by side collision by 40%. The system uses the vehicles sensor system to determine if a collision is coming. These external side airbags are 5 to 8 times the volume of driver airbags. They cover the area between the A and C pillars of the car.

X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X