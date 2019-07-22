The current Hyundai Elantra compact sedan has only been around since the 2017 model year, and it just recently had a facelift. But it seems a next-generation version is nearly ready for release based on these spy shots. They show a completely redesigned car that may take some cues from the all-new Hyundai Sonata.

From what we can see, this new Elantra is going to be lower (get used to hearing that word in this report), longer and wider. The headlights and grille sit much lower in the front fascia, and the hood is lower and longer. The roofline is lower and flatter, stretching farther over the back. This design is accentuated by the low and long rear window that extends toward the edge of the trunklid. This shape is commonly associated with hatchbacks like the Kia Stinger and Audi A7 Sportback, but there's nothing we can see that would confirm a hatchback one way or another. The tail end of the car is longer than the current Elantra, too. These cues are also shared with the lower, wider-looking Sonata, as is the very large grille we can make out behind the camouflage.

Not much else is known about the new Elantra at this point, as this is the first time we've seen or heard about it. We would expect it to use lightly updated versions of the current engines, which include a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine, a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine and a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. All engines will likely be paired with either a CVT or dual-clutch automatic. The longer shape of the car also suggests this new Elantra will be roomier inside than the current model, and its interior design will probably reflect the wide, low dash look of the new Sonata and Palisade.