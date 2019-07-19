In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Reese Counts and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. The entire episode is dedicated to the newly unveiled, mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette C8. Dubbed the Stingray, and boasting nearly 500 horsepower, this car is an important departure from the way Chevy has done things in the past and, well, we're pretty damn excited about it. Reese was at the live reveal in California, and offers some color from the event itself, while the trio of editors talk about specs, design, pricing and what this new 'Vette means for GM, customers and the larger industry.

