In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Reese Counts and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. The entire episode is dedicated to the newly unveiled, mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette C8. Dubbed the Stingray, and boasting nearly 500 horsepower, this car is an important departure from the way Chevy has done things in the past and, well, we're pretty damn excited about it. Reese was at the live reveal in California, and offers some color from the event itself, while the trio of editors talk about specs, design, pricing and what this new 'Vette means for GM, customers and the larger industry.
Autoblog Podcast #589
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Related Articles
- 2020 Chevy Corvette mid-engine C8 roars out of the hangar, ready for liftoff
- 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray configurator reveals loads of ways to customize
- Yes, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Convertible was revealed, too
- C8 Chevy Corvette could be electrified in future variants, report says
- Before the C8 Corvette, Chevy spent decades playing with mid-engine designs
- Top Chevrolet Corvette milestones through its first seven generations
- 5 driving accessories you'll need for cruising in your new Chevy Corvette C8
- 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray C8 caught undisguised on public roads
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: