Most of the time when we get spy photos of a car, it's a heavily camouflaged vehicle being prepped for production. Then there's this 2019 Jeep Wrangler that is neither disguised nor likely a production car. It has extensive off-road modifications, and we suspect this is a one-off custom for this fall's SEMA show.

The first changes you'll notice are the beefy roll cage and the removal of any driver-sheltering elements. The windshield is completely gone, rather than folded down, and so is the soft top. The driver and passenger doors have been swapped for tubular replacements, and the rear tailgate is gone, too. The only thing keeping the occupants shielded from the elements is a fabric sunshade stretched across the roll cage tubes. It appears to have a black and gray rendition of the American flag on it, too.

There's also only room for two people in this Wrangler. The rear seats have been removed in favor of the roll cage and a big racing fuel cell. The driver and passenger also get harnesses and Sparco racing seats. The fenders have also been raised up to offer extra clearance for the enormous all-terrain tires mounted on beadlock wheels.

What appears to be the most major change to the truck, though, is the suspension. At the back, the Wrangler's stock shocks and springs have been swapped for massively long King Off-road coilovers. The front also features large King shocks with extra reservoirs. It looks like this suspension should allow for extreme travel that would be ideal for rock crawling.

Naturally, all these modifications, particularly the lack of a windshield, would preclude this from being a production vehicle. Instead, this is like one of Chrysler's many heavily modified concepts that it shows off at events such as SEMA and the Easter Jeep Safari. This Jeep looks pretty close to finished, and the next event where Chrysler could show stuff off is SEMA, so we're betting that's where we'll see it.