Transcript: The Decked storage system is a storage system for your pickup truck. It has 2 drawers that run the full length of your truck bed. It's designed to keep your expensive tools and gear protected from the elements. It has a 2,000 lb payload capacity. Installation takes about 3 hours and it takes 15 minutes to remove. The price is $1,249 on Amazon.

Check it out here on Amazon

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.