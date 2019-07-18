We all love Audi wagons, especially when they have the little RS badge attached to them. That’s why what Audi recently did was downright awesome. To celebrate 25 years of building RS models, Audi gathered up a bunch of its RS Avants in one place for some photos we can only drool over.

1994 Audi RS 2 Avant

It all started with the Audi RS 2 Avant, a car Porsche had a serious hand in. You couldn’t buy one here (similar to many great Audi models), but they’re old enough that you could import one now, and that’s exactly what you should do, if you ask us. We absolutely love Audi five-cylinder engines — even the engines in the current RS 3 and TT RS feel special compared to other cars today — and this first RS 2 has a real sweetheart of a turbocharged five-cylinder.

2000 Audi RS 4 Avant

Things got bigger and faster with the next wagon in line. The 2000 RS 4 Avant got Audi’s 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6, good for 375 horsepower. As Audi design evolves, we lost some of the funky styling from the first RS Avant in this one. There’s still a slight edge to the lines, but the Audi is getting rather round at this point. Still, it’s hard not to love. Once again, this Avant was not offered in America.

2002 Audi RS 6 Avant

The RS 6 Avant comes next in the line of fast Audi wagons. This one is bigger again, and also features a burly V8 engine making around 450 horsepower. America got a different sedan version of this car in 2003, but we look on with envy at the twin-turbo V8 Avant. This’ll be another one that we’re waiting patiently to import for those all-important family trips to the grocery store.

2005 Audi RS 4 Avant

Then the B7 RS 4 Avant arrives soon after with a naturally aspirated V8 engine of its own making stupid power that America isn’t allowed to have. Audi says the engine could rev up to 8,250 rpm while making 420 horsepower. Gulp. This is the same engine ultimately used in the first generation of the R8, and Audi stuck it in a wagon.

2008 Audi RS 6 Avant

High-revving, super powerful V8s weren’t enough for the next RS 6 Avant, though. Audi decided to insert a 580-horsepower twin-turbo V10 derived from the Lamborghini Gallardo engine into the C6 Avant. How could anyone not love a V10-powered wagon? Thinking back on it, this was quite the maniacal car, sticking a supercar-like engine into a station wagon.

2012 Audi RS 4 Avant

Audi’s last featured Avant in this photo set is a B8 RS 4, which was introduced for 2012. This car featured a revised 4.2-liter V8 and a dual-clutch transmission. It may not be as crazy as what Audi was doing previously, but it’s still a ton of car for a wagon.

Which one of all these Avants would be your pick of the litter?

There are a few RS Avant models not shown in this sequence of cars. Namely, the most recent 2017 Audi RS 4 Avant wasn’t invited to Audi’s celebration. America just never gets lucky with the hottest Avants, but we get the sedans every now and then. However, things could be changing for the better if the latest reports are true. Audi is rumored to be bringing the new RS 6 Avant to the U.S. when it goes on sale. We can only cross our fingers and hope for the best.