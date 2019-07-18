Wake up. It’s Corvette time. July 18, 2019, has crept up on us without any major C8 leaks (except for this one), and it’s time to watch the reveal. The live stream is embedded directly above at the top of this post. Go grab a beer, or Mountain Dew, or whatever you might need to stay awake for the whole ordeal (we’re not sure how long it’s going to last).

Chevy says it’s firing up the stream at 10:50 p.m. Eastern, or 7:50 p.m. Pacific for those at the event in California. The actual show begins 10 minutes later at 11:00 p.m. ET. It’s going to be a long night for those of us on the East Coast, so let’s hope Chevy makes some serious fireworks.

You can catch up on everything that we know prior to the reveal in, well, our ‘Everything we know’ post. And if the interior photo leak posted by Bozi Tatarevic on Twitter is anything to go by, we’re in for quite the show, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have all the coverage for you as it’s happening out in California, so keep it locked on Autoblog for all the details on the mid-engine Corvette.