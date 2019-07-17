Covering new car models is our daily business, but the birth and subsequent rise of a brand is a rare event. Such an endeavor requires vision, willpower — and a lot of capital. None of these three prerequisites are a problem for David Dicker: Out of nothing, the Australian-born entrepreneur has built up a billion-dollar software empire. But he always had another vision: to build his very own car.

As early as 1999, Dicker took the first steps: At the time, he acquired a property in New Zealand for the purpose of making his own cars; three years later, he acquired a Lola GT1 race car for exploratory purposes. Why New Zealand? "By the year 2000, the government, police and mainstream media had pretty much destroyed the Australian car culture. A mindless focus on speed with the attendant draconian fines and disqualifications had removed cars, especially the fun factor, from the thoughts of most Australians, whereas New Zealand still had a vibrant car scene." True words, unfortunately.

Australia's loss, New Zealand's gain. Dicker went to work. And he looked for his exclusive niche, recognizing that the market for two-seater supercars was saturated. He set out to design a monoposto — under the brand name Rodin. The FZero took shape: a kind of formula racing car, built without restrictions and obstructive regulation. "Zero" stands for "zero restrictions." It will be available in two variants: as a pure race car and as a street-legal supercar.

The first unit of the FZero is currently under construction; these renderings show a futuristic super sports car that reminds us of a fighter jet with its closed canopy. The low-slung nose is reminiscent of Formula One cars built into the early '90s; the wheels are completely covered, and there are huge wings to enhance roadholding and downforce.

The drivetrain is another surprise: The FZero is driven by nothing less than a 4.0-liter V10 direct-injection engine with four overhead camshafts and a 72-degree cylinder angle. Designed entirely from scratch, it will be able to rev beyond 10,000 rpm. Naturally aspirated, then engine should crank out around 700 horsepower, and the biturbo version will come in at over 1,000 horsepower. A sequential eight-speed gearbox by Ricardo will channel the power to the rear wheels; the street version is likely to get a dual-clutch transmission. Top speed: 225 mph or more.

Despite its extreme performance, the street version is designed for long-distance driving: "I will want to drive it from my home in Italy to the UK," says Dicker. Currently, Rodin is speaking with potential suppliers; they are testing Bosch's motorsport ABS system, stopping power is provided by Brembo brakes. Many components will be manufactured through a groundbreaking 3D printing process.

The racing version of the FZero will be presented at the end of 2019, while the road version will be shown at the beginning of 2020 and should be available later that the year — at a price of around 1 million dollars. As far as the racing version goes, its performance should put modern Formula One cars to shame.

If you are on a slightly tighter budget, Rodin can offer you another model today: The $675,000 FZED, a derivative of the racing car Lotus T125, once developed under the code name "Exos" and long shrouded in mystery. At the height of the Dany Bahar era at Lotus, it was presented to a small group of wealthy clients in the fall of 2010. Nobody bought it back then, and in 2016, Lotus sold the whole project to Dicker.

Dicker wasted no time putting the project on track. Powered by a 675 hp 3.8-liter Cosworth V-8, it is designed to be an alternative to historic Formula One cars. With a curb weight of about 2,950 pounds, the FZED offers outstanding performance: The sprint from 0 to 100 mph takes 5 seconds flat, and it tops out at 186 mph. The aerodynamics are designed for extreme downforce, to offer customers the driving experience of a Grand Prix racing car.

Unlike a classic race car, however, the Rodin FZED is designed for durability; its engine will survive more than 3,000 miles without major maintenance, it can be operated with regular 98-octane fuel, and it fires up at the touch of a button. That's much unlike classic racing cars, which usually have to be overhauled after 200 miles of racing, which often need special fuels and a crew to start the engine.

Dicker praises his Rodin FZED: "It looks like a Grand Prix car and goes like a Grand Prix car, but it has none of the complications associated with running an old Grand Prix racer."

While Lotus has failed to successfully launch the T125, there are already five units of the Rodin FZED under construction. Incidentally, the name of the brand is derived from the sculptor Auguste Rodin. It is program: Rodin is considered the forerunner of modern sculptural art.