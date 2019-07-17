Transcript: Bumpshox XL is a license plate frame with a “tougher than steel” construction. It’s designed to protect your bumper from dents and scratches. The all-weather foam will not crack or rust and there are no protruding metal parts that will damage another vehicle's bumper. The price is currently $34.95 on Amazon.
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.