Unlike the Ford F-150, the Ford Ranger cannot be ordered in Raptor form here in the U.S., so enthusiasts are doing what enthusiasts always do: building their own. Spotted by Muscle Cars and Trucks, a dealership in Kansas has created the "Baja" off-road package that adds tons of rugged bits and makes the vehicle a Raptor lookalike.

Dealerships are known to do all sorts of customizations in order to meet their customers' wants and needs. Just recently, we've seen a custom Buick Enclave Woody and a Jeep Gladiator Honcho Edition. But Long McArthur Ford's mission with the Ranger Baja is less about nostalgia and more about modern style and functionality.

Long McArthur, located in central Kansas, has previously built off-road packages for its other F-Series vehicles. But this Baja package is all-new, and the dealership plans to have a total stock of six vehicles. All of these vehicles are built on the Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4x4 with the 302A equipment group, which adds the eight-way power driver and passenger heated seats, a manual sliding rear window, remote start, and the sport appearance package. These trucks also start with the FX4 off-road package.

On top of that, the Baja package adds a huge number of visual and performance upgrades. Improving the truck's capabilities, the Baja has a Pro-Comp two-inch front suspension lift, a rear shock upgrade, 18-inch Fuel Tactic off-road wheels, 33-inch Toyo all-terrain tires, and a Ford Performance off-road kit. A new Raptor-like grille, painted fender flares, an Addictive Desert Design chase rack, black Ford OEM running boards, a Baja black exhaust tip all add stylistic flair. "Ranger Baja" side, hood, and tailgate graphics complete the look.

Right now, there are two Bajas available on McArthur's website: an Oxford White example and a Lightning Blue Metallic example. The Baja Package, which comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, costs $10,095, which puts these truck at about $50,000 total. The blue truck is slightly more expensive because it also has a $595 MagnaFlow exhaust.

If you're interested, we'd suggest calling immediately, as these will undoubtedly sell-out. Or, do what car people do, and build your own with McArthur's blueprint.