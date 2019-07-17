Transcript: Bagrider is a travel solution for parents with tired toddlers. The mountain buggy Bagrider has dual functionality. It goes from suitcase mode to traveling seat mode with a twist. It's designed to hold children from 9 months to 3 years. The seat can hold up to 33 lbs. Bagrider includes a 5-point safety harness with adjustable straps. Get yours for $99.99 on Amazon.
