Tesla drops Standard Range Model S and X, adjusts pricing across the board

Tesla has made it a habit lately to continuously adjust its lineup, adding and dropping model variants, adjusting prices and simplifying offerings. That continues today, as the automaker has dropped the standard-range Model S and Model X, leaving only the Long Range and Performance variants in the lineup.

"To make purchasing our vehicles even simpler, we are standardizing our global vehicle lineup and streamlining the number of trim packages offered for Model S, Model X and Model 3," Tesla said in a statement.

"We are also adjusting our pricing in order to continue to improve affordability for customers."

In practical terms, that means the cheapest new Model S costs $79,990 and the cheapest X runs $84,990. That's an increase of around $5,000 for the S and $4,000 for the X, albeit with greater range and performance over the old standard entry point. The Model S Performance now costs $99,990 and includes Ludicrous Mode, which has in the past been a $20,000 option (sometimes). The Model X Performance runs $104,990 and similarly includes Ludicrous Mode as standard.

The least expensive Model 3 currently listed on Tesla's website is the Standard Range Plus for $38,990. For that price, buyers get a Pearl White rear-wheel-drive car with the Partial Premium Interior. Bumping up to the Long Range Model 3 will cost $49,990 while the Performance will cost $54,990. Both of the upgraded Model 3s come standard with Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive and the full Premium Interior kit.

In China, Tesla's changes pushed the starting price of its Model X to 790,900 yuan ($115,068) and Model S to 776,900 yuan ($112,960). The automaker is also taking orders for the Model 3 in China, which have a starting price of 328,000 yuan ($47,690) and will be made in a brand new factory in Shanghai.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported a 51-percent increase in sales over the previous quarter. Of the record deliveries of 95,200 vehicles, around 80 percent were Model 3s.

The much ballyhooed $35,000 Standard Range Model 3 is still nowhere to be found on the automaker's website, seemingly still requiring a phone call to the mothership to order. And it's worth noting that these prices are correct as of today — with the shocking frequency that the automaker changes pricing, model availability and options packages, we have no idea how long they'll stay put.