For the 12th time, Ford is auctioning a one-off vehicle for charity at the Experimental Aircraft Association's (EAA) annual AirVenture show. This year's piece is a dual effort from Ford and Roush Performance, and it's inspired by U.S. Army Air Force Col. Bud Anderson and his steed. The custom Mustang GT received P-51 Mustang fighter plane styling and a number of performance upgrades that boost its spec sheet to 710 horsepower.

Ford and Roush have long worked together on fighter-jet-related Mustangs, and the Old Crow carries on that tradition (remember the SR-71 that sold for $375,000?). For 2019, Jack Roush, Sr., an aviation enthusiast, looked to a friend for inspiration. Roush and Anderson have known each other for decades, and in 1994, Roush even recreated Anderson's P-51 Mustang.

Anderson, a triple ace pilot, flew 116 combat missions, managed 16 aerial victories in Europe during WWII, and flew in a six-hour mission on D-Day. He was never hit by enemy fire during his combat career and has more than 25 decorations such as the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, and Air Medal. The P-51 Mustang fighter planes he used were nicknamed Old Crow and serve as the nostalgia for this specially crafted Ford Mustang GT.

“It is truly special to have the opportunity to honor a great American hero and a truly great friend of mine such as Col. Bud Anderson,” Roush, Sr. said. “My father instilled in me a love of aviation and a deep respect for the brave pilots and airmen of World War II. Building this incredible 'Old Crow' Mustang, especially to support the next generation of America’s pilots, has been a very rewarding opportunity and one that we’re proud to share with the world.”

The Roush Mustang "Old Crow" is unmistakably military-themed, as it wears an exterior kit that nods to Anderson's P-51. The main body of the car is silver, and the front and rear have been styled with red and yellow graphics. The car is covered in numbers and letters, and a giant star features on the doors. "Anderson" also stripes across the windshield, and "Old Crow" is seen on the hood. Plus, the car also has a custom Roush grille with a P-51 badge and an authentic Eight Air Force emblem on the trunk.

Beyond the fighter plane theme, Roush and Ford added their own flair to the shape of the Mustang. It has Roush rear fascia aerofoils, a Ford Performance front racing spoiler, custom heat extractors on the hood, blue rainbow tinted exhaust tips, and the giant rear spoiler from the 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500. It fits right in with the Old Yeller Mustang, the AV8R Mustang, the Eagle Squadron Mustang, and the Apollo Edition Mustang we've seen in the past.

The interior has been overhauled, including an aluminum rear seat delete and Sparco four-point harnesses. The Old Crow wears military green leather and canvas and has a red shifter nob and red door handles.

Beneath the surface, the GT has numerous performance upgrades. It has a Roush Performance TVS R2650 supercharger, a Roush Performance cold air induction system, an X pipe, and a custom Ford Performance active exhaust system. All said, the car is now rated at 710 horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque.

The one-of-one collector item will be auctioned off at the EAA AirVenture show on July 25 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with all proceeds going to EAA's youth and adult aviation programs. As one of the most attractive examples yet, we expect it'll sell for supercar prices.