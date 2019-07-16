As if the Supra needed any help garnering more attention: After first announcing the return of the historic sports car at the Super Bowl earlier this year, Toyota is launching a new advertising campaign for the 2020 GR Supra called "This Is Our Sport." Part of the multi-video offensive includes a clip that shows the Supra carving up a track and getting some air beneath its tires.

On the 50th anniversary of NASA launching Apollo 11 to the moon, Toyota has released video of the Supra launching inches above the pavement. Sure, it's not quite as momentous, but it's pretty sweet any time we see footage of a performance vehicle running at 11/10ths. And the drifts. LOTS of drifts. Not surprising, considering it makes more horsepower than advertised.

Officially, the 30-second video is called "Track Day," and it's the longest of the pack of advertisements. Others include six-second spots called "Joy" and "Face Off," which shows the old Supra meeting the new Supra in a design comparison of sorts.

"Track Day" will appropriately air during motorsports events, but that's not the end of the story. Toyota will also be releasing a long-form video called "Game of Horsepower," which will use the Supra in a game of H.O.R.S.E. and will debut across the company's social media channels. Check out "Track Day" above.