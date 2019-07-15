A case of beer has left a Canadian driver in trouble with authorities, and not because he drank it before or while driving. According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), a man was charged with "failing to ensure child properly seat-belted" because he used a 30-pack as a booster seat for his 2-year-old.

As The Drive points out, the 22-year-old man in question was pulled over in the North Perth area in Ontario. He was found to be using a case of beer as a booster seat underneath his toddler, with no child seat in the vehicle. To make matters more suspect, the traffic stop occurred at 2:30 a.m., according to CBS.

Although the child was not harmed, the cops still charged the man. In Ontario all kids 8 years and younger who weigh less than 80 pounds and are smaller than 4'9" must sit in a child seat or booster seat by law. After the driver was reprimanded, the cops helped remedy the situation by bringing him a child seat to use for the drive home.

With child safety on the mind, the OPP social media accounts used the incident to highlight the requirements for children riding in cars. Furthermore, OPP took to Facebook to post about an upcoming car seat clinic in the area.

2-year-old unharmed in @NorthPerth1 when @TwpWellNorth driver used a case of beer for a booster-seat. Driver charged w/ failing to ensure child properly seat-belted. Children under 40lbs require child-seat and under 8years&80lbs&4'9" require a booster ^JC #WellingtonOPP #PerthOPP pic.twitter.com/EmWqmT62R3 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 10, 2019

For instructions on how to install a child car seat or booster seat correctly, consult the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website on the subject.