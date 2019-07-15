iOttie Easy One Touch Connect

This phone mount for your dashboard is the first one ever with Alexa built right into it. Just talk to Alexa to make a call, change the music, or check the weather. Check it out here for $69.95 and use the discount code 15CONNECT at Amazon checkout for an extra 15% off.

Little Tikes Ladybug Cozy Coupe Ride-On Car

This ride-on toy is easy for kids to steer and maneuver. It even features a removable floorboard to transition from "parent-push mode" to "scoot mode." Available for $59.99.

Anker 60W Power Delivery USB-C Charger

Okay so we know this one isn't strictly car related, but if you're anything like us USB-C has likely started to invade your life slowly but surely. This charger promises to be a top tier solution for high-speed charging of all your devices, automotive related or not. Launching on Prime Day for $39.99

Paw Patrol Gift Pack of 6 Collectible DIE-CAST Vehicles

This Prime Day launch is actually a pre-order for a new set of the wildly popular Paw Patrol toys by Nickelodeon. It includes 6 vehicles and could be the perfect starter set for your pup-loving kids. Available for pre-order for $24.99.

Schwinn Monroe Single-Speed Electric Bike

If you're even passively interested in cycling, you've undoubtedly heard the name Schwinn. On Prime Day 2019, they're releasing a new electric bike with all the bells and whistles. Even better, it's $150 off at launch. Check it out here for 10% off on Prime Day only.

Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 S Remote Control Motorcycle

If you're gonna get a remote-controlled motorcycle, it might as well be a Ducati, right? According to the listing, this is the "first ever self-balancing wheelie-ing RC motorcycle." Available now for $149.99.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.