General Motors is recalling more than 159,000 2014-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks in Canada due to a potential fire risk. GM says the rear defroster circuit could overheat on trucks optioned with the power-sliding rear window. Thus far, there is no word on the recall's relation to U.S. vehicles.

The recall, found by Automotive News, was posted to Transport Canada on June 28, 2019 with manufacturer recall No. N192220470. Included in the 159,240 vehicles are the 2014-2018 Silverado 1500, the 2015-2019 Silverado HD, the 2014-2018 Silverado LD, the 2014-2018 Sierra 1500, the 2015-2019 Sierra HD, and the 2014-2018 Sierra LD.

The notice says the rear defroster circuit, specifically on trucks with the power-sliding rear window, could overheat. Because of its placement, this excess heat could cause melting, smoking, or possibly fire, in the worst case scenario.

As of now, there is no official word when GM will initiate the recall and there is no official fix detailed just yet. GM suggests that owners, who will be notified by mail if their vehicles are affected, take their trucks to a dealer to remove the rear window defroster fuse as a stop-gap.

Automotive News contacted GM to find out if the problem is also found in trucks sold in the United States, but no definitive statement was made, as the investigation is reportedly ongoing. We will update this space if American vehicles are found to be included in the problem.