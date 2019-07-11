An unfortunate train derailment is causing some inevitable delays for pickup truck customers west of Nevada. Yesterday morning, 33 train cars derailed in Lincoln County, and the cargo that was being transported consisted of new Jeep Gladiators and Wranglers along with Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierras, judging from the photos released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The train derailment also caused the adjacent road to be closed, and local law enforcement recommends the area is to be avoided as long as it takes to clean it all up.

In the photos, damaged Jeeps and other trucks sit either on their wheels or shiny-side-down as the incident is being assessed. Available information says there were thankfully no personal injuries, but it’s not likely any of these trucks will end up in customer hands, even with a significant discount. Pre-registration transport damage, significant or not, has often resulted in scrapping complete vehicles so that manufacturers can steer clear of liability issues.

Hooniverse.com, which also reported on the incident, notes a couple of interesting things. Firstly, the upended Gladiator seems to have a pretty sturdy support structure for its glasshouse, thanks to its new rollbars. Another matter is that the GM trucks, also pictured, wear discreet and temporary transport steel wheels instead of fancier items, perhaps to deter thieves eager to grab a shiny set from trucks on their way to the dealer.

Still, it’s a shame these vehicles could never fulfill their hauling purposes in the hands of new owners. Perhaps the manufacturers can at least use the damage for data-gathering purposes.

Related Video: