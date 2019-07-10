PUEBLA, Mexico — Workers at Volkswagen's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, celebrated the final Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition as it rolled off the assembly line Wednesday.

But they won't have long to say goodbye. The German carmaker announced that it will begin producing the Tarek sport utility vehicle at the plant starting in 2020, and sales will start by the end of 2021, Steffen Reiche, the chief executive of Volkswagen de Mexico said on Wednesday.

The Tarek will slot below the Tiguan in size.