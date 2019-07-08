Alpina is an independent tuning firm and coachbuilder specializing in modifying BMWs, churning out the likes of the 7 Series-based B7 and other high-performance versions of BMW models that we unfortunately don’t get on our shores. With the new full-size X7 crossover out, Alpina has another model to tinker with.

Speaking to Alpina’s CEO, Andreas Bovensiepen, our friends at Automobile Magazine learned that Alpina plans a more exclusive and high-performance version of the X7 SUV.

From the get-go, the new X7 is available in base form with the company’s venerable turbocharged 3.0-liter 335-horsepower inline-six, while those craving more oomph can opt for the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter 523-horsepower V-8.

Bovensiepen told Automobile to expect at least 600 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque from the new Alpina XB7. That of course implies that Alpina will utilize the V-8 model as the base.

In addition to the uprated power, the XB7 should also receive bespoke interior and exterior appointments such as higher-grade leather, unique color and wheel options, a subtly more aggressive body kit, and other special additions.

Although not officially confirmed, BMW is rumored to be working on a full-fledged M version of the X7 in the event Mercedes-Benz produces another AMG version of its flagship GLS Class. So it’ll be interesting to see how Alpina’s XB7 sells in competition with BMW’s coveted M Division.

The XB7 wouldn’t be Alpina’s first SUV, as the company already modifies the diesel versions of the X3 and the X4. But Bovensiepen predicts the XB7 could be the outfitter’s most successful model yet.

He also said that prospective customers should also expect Alpina versions of the new 8 Series as well.