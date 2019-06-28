SSC says first Tuatara delivery coming in Q3 2019

SSC North America has officially announced that it expects to deliver its first production Tuatara in Q3 of 2019. The history of this car (and this company) remind us nothing is certain, but it seems the long-awaited supercar might finally be on the way.
SSC says it has been testing and validating various parts of its production subassemblies since the pre-production vehicle debuted at Pebble Beach 2018 (it originally debuted at Pebble in 2011). The powertrain, the body, and the chassis are all manufactured in the company's Richland, Washington facility.
In a press release, SSC said, "manufacturing of the first production Tuatara is nearing completion and is on track for delivery to the first customer third quarter 2019 and additional deliveries to follow." The announcement comes six years after the company had previously announced first deliveries were coming in late 2013 or early 2014. This time, however, the company seems to have its ducks in a row.
If the car is indeed delivered, we expect the customer to be extremely happy with the finished product. In addition to the Tuatara's spacecraft carbon-fibered looks, it has a carbon fiber monocoque and a twin-turbocharged 5.9-liter flat-plane-crank V8. SSC says the car has a verified drag coefficient of 0.279, and it can produce up to 1,750 horsepower on E85 fuel or 1,350 on 91 octane. It also has active track features, including an adaptive wing and an adaptive ride height.
Expect more detailed information about the product launch, as well as performance and top speed numbers, in the coming months.
