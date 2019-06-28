Podcast

Talking Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco and GMC Jimmy | Autoblog Podcast #586

And driving the BMW M5 Competition, Lexus LC 500 and Dodge Charger Scat Pack

Jun 28th 2019 at 2:30PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Reese Counts and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. To kick things off, they talk about driving the Dodge Charger Scat Pack, BMW M5 Competition and Lexus LC 500. Then they offer up thoughts on the upcoming Land Rover Defender, a possible Ford Bronco engine leak, new GMC Jimmy rumors, Jeep Gladiator pricing, and Ford reintroducing the Puma nameplate. Finally, they help a Twitter friend choose an affordable electric vehicle.

Autoblog Podcast #586


Rundown
Feedback
