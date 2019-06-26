This might be the ultimate vacuum for your garage

Transcript: The Bissell garage pro wall-mounted vacuum picks up both wet and dry messes in the garage. It has a 12-amp motor and can also convert to a blower. It includes 7 versatile attachments with an accessory bag. The 32-foot hose reaches in and around your car. It features a 4-gallon semi translucent dirt tank and a full water tank indicator. The price is currently $179.99 on Amazon.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
