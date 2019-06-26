New Dodge Charger SRT Widebody likely teased in brief video

This morning, we saw a new, extremely brief teaser for a new version of the Dodge Charger SRT. We don't know exactly what the car is, but rumors and spy shots suggest that the big sedan could be getting the same treatment as the multiple Dodge Challenger widebody models. The teaser of course cuts just before you can see anything truly telling, but there are a few details we can glean. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long for the full reveal.
The car appears to be painted B5 Blue, one of a number of knockout colors in FCA's portfolio. Through the cover we can see that the car gets the upgraded grille that we saw last summer. A pair of inlets helps feed more air into the engine bay. The lower intakes on the front bumper appear to be all new and much larger than anything else we've seen on the Charger so far. It's unclear what exactly that means, but it does give an already bold design an even more aggressive appearance.
Over the past couple of years, Dodge revealed widebody versions of the Challenger R/T Scat Pack, Hellcat, Hellcat Redeye and the widebody only Dodge Demon. Each car is faster and more powerful than the last. The bulging fenders allow for a revised suspension setup, wider wheels and tires and a wider track for more stable handling. It makes an already big car even bigger, though you do get genuine improvements when it comes to performance handling.
The car appears to be painted B5 Blue, one of a number of knockout colors in FCA's portfolio. Through the cover we can see that the car gets the upgraded grille that we saw last summer. A pair of inlets helps feed more air into the engine bay. The lower intakes on the front bumper appear to be all new and much larger than anything else we've seen on the Charger so far. It's unclear what exactly that means, but it does give an already bold design an even more aggressive appearance.
Over the past couple of years, Dodge revealed widebody versions of the Challenger R/T Scat Pack, Hellcat, Hellcat Redeye and the widebody only Dodge Demon. Each car is faster and more powerful than the last. The bulging fenders allow for a revised suspension setup, wider wheels and tires and a wider track for more stable handling. It makes an already big car even bigger, though you do get genuine improvements when it comes to performance handling.