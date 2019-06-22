You can now get yourself a personal, modifiable tank

Transcript: A personal tank you can mod. The MM-2XL from Marsh Master is an amphibious utility vehicle. The pontoon system allows it to float on water. The MM-2XL was designed to tackle jobs in hard to reach places. The amphibious tank has multiple hydraulic attachments. Like backhoe, geoprobe, spray rig, cutter, crane, and much more. MM-2XL has a top land speed of 8 mph and 1 mph when on water. It has a 32-inch ground clearance and a load capacity of 2,200 lbs. The front-mounted hydraulic winch comes standard.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.