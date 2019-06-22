You can now get yourself a personal, modifiable tank

It's amphibious, too

Jun 22nd 2019 at 12:00PM
Transcript: A personal tank you can mod. The MM-2XL from Marsh Master is an amphibious utility vehicle. The pontoon system allows it to float on water. The MM-2XL was designed to tackle jobs in hard to reach places. The amphibious tank has multiple hydraulic attachments. Like backhoe, geoprobe, spray rig, cutter, crane, and much more. MM-2XL has a top land speed of 8 mph and 1 mph when on water. It has a 32-inch ground clearance and a load capacity of 2,200 lbs. The front-mounted hydraulic winch comes standard.
