2020 Nissan Altima base price creeps up, safety features more widely available

Pricing for the 2020 Nissan Altima midsize sedan is out, and most trim levels have gone up in price. The smallest increase is on the base S trim, which creeps up $100 to $24,995. The SR trims see the highest increase at $350. There is one exception to the price increases, and that's the SV trim, which actually dropped by $300. Adding all-wheel drive still costs an extra $1,350 and remains unavailable on the turbo models. You can see the full list of prices compared to last year in the chart below.
In addition to adjusting prices, Nissan has also made its suite of safety features, branded by the company as Safety Shield 360, more widely available. The features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic high beams. These features are now standard on SR trim and higher, and are available as an option on the base S trim. The base S trim continues to come with basic automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning as standard.
There are a couple other minor updates to the 2020 Altima, too. The SV, SL and Platinum models get new piano black trim, and the top Platinum trim level gets memory mirror settings.
